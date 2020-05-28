Screenshot : Late Night With Seth Meyers ( YouTube

Last year, it was revealed that Don’t Breathe director Fede Álvarez was putting together a horror film he describes as “The Shining in the White House.” W hile it’s unlikely his vision will feature an axe-wielding Trump and a waterlogged Melania, those hoping for a more literal interpretation of the concept can turn to Late Night With Seth Meyers, which debuted a new animated short in which the Trump clan loses its marbles in quarantine.

Advertisement

All the usual jokes are here— “very stable genius,” hydroxychloroquine, Trump hates Don Jr. and loves Ivanka—but it’s set against some amusing references to Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 adaptation of Stephen King’s novel, including a bloody “Redrum” and a nod to Room 237.

The Shining is very much in the cultural consciousness these days. Not only did Mike Flanagan adapt Doctor Sleep, King’s Shining sequel, last year, but HBO Max is currently developing a TV prequel to the story produced by J.J. Abrams.