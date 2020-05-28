Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

Donald Trump is no Jack Torrance in this animated parody of The Shining

Randall Colburn
Filed to:The Shining
The ShiningDonald Trumplate night with seth meyers
Save
Illustration for article titled Donald Trump is no Jack Torrance in this animated parody of iThe Shining/i
Screenshot: Late Night With Seth Meyers (YouTube)

Last year, it was revealed that Don’t Breathe director Fede Álvarez was putting together a horror film he describes as The Shining in the White House.” While it’s unlikely his vision will feature an axe-wielding Trump and a waterlogged Melania, those hoping for a more literal interpretation of the concept can turn to Late Night With Seth Meyers, which debuted a new animated short in which the Trump clan loses its marbles in quarantine.

Advertisement

All the usual jokes are here—“very stable genius,” hydroxychloroquine, Trump hates Don Jr. and loves Ivanka—but it’s set against some amusing references to Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 adaptation of Stephen King’s novel, including a bloody “Redrum” and a nod to Room 237.

The Shining is very much in the cultural consciousness these days. Not only did Mike Flanagan adapt Doctor Sleep, King’s Shining sequel, last year, but HBO Max is currently developing a TV prequel to the story produced by J.J. Abrams.  

Advertisement
Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

In a first-rate hour, it’s like the Legends are always stuck in second gear

Guillermo serves a new master on a trendsetting What We Do In The Shadows

Henry Cavill will be back as Superman…somewhere

Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. is doing everything right in its final season premiere