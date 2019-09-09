Photo: Donald Trump (Mark Wilson; Getty Images) ; Chrissy Teigen and John Legend (Andrew Goodman/Getty Images

Despite counting the star of Death Stalker And The Warriors From Hell among his colleagues, Donald Trump sure loves bellowing at the celebs. Just last week, he publicly attacked Will & Grace star Debra Messing, and now, after another night spent drooling in the glow of his TV, he’s set his sights on EGOT winner John Legend and his wife, model, TV host, and beloved Twitterer Chrissy Teigen, the latter of whom he called “filthy mouthed.”

The president is apparently mad that an NBC Nightly News special about the criminal justice system didn’t give him enough credit for signing the First Step Act, a prison reform plan, into law. (It’s also worth noting that the First Step Act, while a good first step, isn’t quite the sweeping plan Trump makes it out to be.) His ire at Legend comes from the singer and activist’s presence on the special, wherein he discussed his Free America criminal justice campaign, which was launched back in 2014. Bizarrely, Trump also attacked Teigen, who didn’t appear on the program at all.

“I SIGNED IT INTO LAW, no one else did, & Republicans deserve much credit,” Trump tweeted. “But now that it is passed, people that had virtually nothing to do with it are taking the praise. Guys like boring....musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is - but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed.”

Legend delivered a testy reply of his own, saying, “Imagine being president of a whole country and spending your Sunday night hate-watching MSNBC hoping somebody—ANYBODY—will praise you. Melania, please praise this man. He needs you.”



It was Teigen, however, who offered up the best response to our huffing, puffing president. Alongside a photo of her preparing for her daughter’s first day of school, she wrote, “Luna, remember the night before your first day of school? When mommy was making your sign and the pussy ass bitch president had his 9th meltdown of the day.” In a follow-up tweet, she added, “The absolute best part of his tweet is I literally didn’t speak in the special, nor was I mentioned. I’m cackling at the pointless addition of me because he cannot not be a bitch.”

Teigen’s fervent followers were quick to latch onto the indelible assemblage of words that is “pussy ass bitch president,” as was Legend, who definitely didn’t try to get #PresidentPussyAssBitch trending.

(He did, and it did.)

#BeBest.