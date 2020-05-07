Donald Glover to reunite with Community cast for charity table read

Photo : Frederick M. Brown ( Getty Images )

It’s not the fabled movie (of “ six seasons and a” fame), but we’ll take it: Rolling Stone reports today that the original members of the Community cast (sans Chevy Chase) will be reuniting for a charity table read in roughly a week and a half. That includes former star Donald Glover, who hasn’t participated in any official Community events since he left the show in its fifth season, plus Joel McHale, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Ken Jeong, and Jim Rash. (Sorry, Keith David fans; this is strictly a fourth season team .)

Advertisement

The study room crew will assemble (virtually) to recreate the show’s fourth season episode “Cooperative Polygraphy,” the episode that deals with the aftermath of the death of Chase’s character, Pierce Hawthorne. It’s one of the series’ best bottle episodes, trapping the team together while the executor of Pierce’s will enforces one last stab at dickishness from their late semi-friend. (None of the press releases for the event suggest that Walton Goggins might reprise his role as delightful hardass Mr. Stone, but one can always hope.)

Fans of the series can also submit questions for an accompanying Q&A, fielded by the show’s cast, plus creator Dan Harmon. Meanwhile, viewers will be encouraged to donate to World Center Kitchen and Frontline Foods, both of which are working to provide meals to people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will air at 5 p.m. Eastern on May 18 on Sony Pictures TV’s Community YouTube page.