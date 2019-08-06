Photo: Quantrell D. Colbert (FX)

FX day at the Television Critics Association summer press tour usually generates the same kind of excitement among reviewers and reporters as a slew of Marvel panels at San Diego Comic-Con. It’s not just the news about returning series like Fargo and Snowfall; FX chairman John Landgraf’s wonderfully detailed presentation of charts and graphs about viewer stats and the make-up of creative teams is often as engrossing and enlightening as any sizzle reel.

That presentation is slated for later today, but we’ve already got some exciting breaking news—FX has ordered a fourth season of Atlanta, Donald Glover’s highly acclaimed and surreal half-hour drama-comedy. The renewal was announced by FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier, along with the news that season three and season four will both go into production next spring, and will consist of eight episodes each.

Schrier said of the Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning series, “What more can be said about Atlanta than the critical acclaim and accolades that Donald [Glover], Paul [Simms], Dianne [McGunigle], Stephen [Glover] and Hiro [Murai] have earned for two exceptional seasons of what is clearly one of the best shows on television. This group of collaborators and cast have created one of the most original, innovative stories of this generation and we are proud to be their partners.”