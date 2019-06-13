Here’s one thing that can’t be denied about this teaser for director Mike Flanagan’s Doctor Sleep: It’s bold. The movie is based on Stephen King’s sequel to The Shining, but rather than trying to distance itself from Stanley Kubrick’s adaptation—one of the most iconic horror films ever made—this teaser is just diving right into the blood-filled elevator. It has music from the old movie, star Ewan McGregor literally says that he calls his magic abilities “the Shining,” and we even see little Danny Torrance riding around the hallways of the Overlook Hotel. That means Flanagan is not only not shying away from comparisons to Kubrick’s movie—which, again, is one of the most iconic horror films ever made—but he’s actually embracing them. Hey, The Haunting Of Hill House was really good, but damn, that takes some guts.

McGregor is playing grown-up Danny Torrance, with him meeting a teenage girl named Abra (Kyliegh Curran) who also has “the Shining,” and he must protect from a similarly super-powered villain called Rose The Hat (Mission: Impossible’s Rebecca Ferguson).

Doctor Sleep will be in theaters on November 8.