Back in June there were numerous reports that Atlanta star/perennial joy Brian Tyree Henry was in talks (whispers?) to join the Quiet Place sequel alongside Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe, Milicent Simmons and Cillian Murphy. But that, of course, was prior to Comic-Con where Marvel officially welcomed Henry into their fold, confirming that he will be portraying Phastos in The Eternals. So it’s safe to say that his schedule no longer has the space for him to silently scream in the woods for two hours or whatever director John Krasinki could have possibly had in store for him. But that’s okay, because according to The Hollywood Reporter, fellow Screen Actors Guild Award nominee and Marvel alum Djimon Hounsou will be stepping in to fulfill the role. There’s no word as to who Hounsou will play as of yet.

2018's A Quiet Place starred Blount and Krasinki as a couple raising a family in a world occupied by supernatural beings that preyed on anything that made sound. The ambiguous ending left little clues as to the direction of the story, but the presence of more people will surely complicate things further. The wait to find out what happens next shouldn’t be too excruciating, as A Quiet Place Part II is slated for a May 15, 2020 release.



