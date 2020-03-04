Dixie Chicks release "Gaslighter," the title track to their first album in 14 years

Photo : Kevin Winter ( Getty Images )

Remember the Dixie Chicks, the group of outspoken country songstresses who were unfairly sidelined by their industry for daring to get just a little political? Since making their disapproval of George W. Bush public back in 2003 , the women have weathered substantial backlash and were later resigned to a forced respite from making new music, with the exception of some incredible performances throughout (including a collaboration with Beyonce at the 2016 CMAs) . But they’ve been preparing for their comeback over the past few years and today, p er Billboard, the trio consisting of Natalie Maines, Emily Robison, and Martie Maguire has returned to the spotlight in grand fashion by releasing the official video for “Gaslighter. ” It’s the titled track to their previously announced eighth studio LP . Produced by Jack Antonoff, Gaslighter will be their first album in 14 years.

Never ones to pull punches, “Gaslighter” is a riff-heavy barn-burner about a toxic lover, citing the villain’ s empty promises and repeated lies. The lyrics are an incendiary call-out to the person who , as one graphic reads amid retro images, “picked the wrong chick”: “You’re such a gaslighter, denier/ Doin’ anything to get your ass farther/ Gaslighter, big timer/ Repeating all of the mistakes of your father. ” The track was inspired largely by Maines’ real-life divorce, which has resulted in a lengthy legal battle. The boisterous harmonies and unflinchingly forward lyrics signal a return-to-form for the group as well as a promising slate of new tunes.

Gaslighter drops on May 1, but for now, check out the video below.