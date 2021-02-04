Photo : Richard Lewis ( Getty Images )

Evan Rachel Wood and multiple other women came forward on February 1 with abuse allegations against Marilyn Manson. On the same day, label Loma Vista dropped the performer. Now, Dita Von Teese, who started dating Manson in 2001 and was married to him from 2005 until 2007, has addressed the allegations.

Von Teese shared her statement on Instagram, saying the allegations “do not match” her own relationship with Manson.

The statement reads:

I have been processing the news that broke Monday regarding Marilyn Manson. To those who have expressed your concerns of my well-being, I appreciate your kindness. Please know that the details made public do not match my personal experience during our 7 years together as a couple. Had they, I would not have married him in December 2005. I left 12 months later due to infidelity and drug abuse. Abuse of any kind has no place in any relationship. I urge those of you who have incurred abuse to take steps to heal and the strength to fully realize yourself. This is my sole statement on this matter. Thank you for respecting this request.

Manson’s relationship with Wood overlapped with his marriage to Von Teese. According to People, Wood met Manson in 2006 at the Chateau Marmont, “both of us hiding in the corner of a party neither of us wanted to be at.” In a 2007 interview with Telegraph, Von Teese said that “his relationship with another girl” was one of the main factors in her decision to leave Manson.

Rose McGowan, who dated Manson from 1999 to 2001, also spoke out about the allegations on social media, expressing her support for the women. “When he was with me, he was not like that, but that has no bearing on whether he was like that with others before or after,” she said.

Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, issued a statement on Instagram on February 2 denying the accusations. “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how—and why—others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth,” he wrote.