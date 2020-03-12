Photo : David McNew ( Getty Images )

As reported by Variety, Disney has decided to shut down its Disneyland park in California due to the state’s recommended ban on large public gatherings due to the COVID-19 virus. This is only the fourth time this has ever happened at the park, and Disneyland will remain closed until (at least) the end of March. In a statement, Disney noted that there have been no reported cases of the coronavirus at the park, but it decided that it was in “the best interest of our guests and employees” to close the park. This will go into effect on March 14, and Disneyland’s hotels will remain open until March 16 so anyone staying there can make alternate stay or travel arrangements. The company also adds that it “will continue to pay cast members during this time,” which is worth pointing out because it’s not necessarily a given.

This announcement came shortly after California Governor Gavin Newsom admitted that certain businesses, specifically “casinos, card rooms, theaters,” and large theme parks were exempt from its ban on large public gatherings of over 250 people. That included large tourist destinations like Disneyland and Knotts Berry Farm, with Newsom saying that the “unique circumstances” of places like that required “additional conversations” about what to do, so keeping them open seemed like a craven desire just to make money even in the face of a global pandemic. Newsom also pointed out that the ban was more of a “strong recommendation” that couldn’t really be enforced, so he mostly seemed to be hoping that Californians would understand and adopt the recommendations anyway.



With Disneyland closed, though, we don’t have to trust that people will do the right thing, because—in a surprising move—Disney actually did the right thing. The company already closed its parks in Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Japan, with Disney predicting that Shanghai and Hong Kong alone would account for losing $280 million in revenue. Closing Disneyland will most likely be similarly impactful.

