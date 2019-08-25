Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack (Getty Images for Disney)

The D23 expo is going on this weekend, finally giving the under-appreciated underdogs at Disney a chance to dominate the news cycle for once, and the hot topic these days is the upcoming Disney+ streaming service. We’ve already talked about it at length in every other story this weekend (there’ll probably be Disney+ content in one of those side modules if a story itself isn’t technically Disney related, and who knows what’s going to appear in those ads at the bottom), but Eric Vespe from Rooster Teeth’s The Know (you might remember him as Quint from a pop culture website that will go unnamed) personally dug up some top secret Disney+ details by, uh, having a conversation with a Disney+ rep. It probably wasn’t an intense investigation, but he did get some good info:

For one thing, he confirmed an earlier report that Disney+ would have no “R-rated content,” with the rep saying it “will all be PG-13 or softer.” That, more than anything else, probably means that core MCU movies will probably never go the Deadpool or Logan route, because it means it will significantly reduce their streaming viability now that Disney+ is taking all of that stuff for itself. Also, Vespe was able to get the rep to imply that some of the “harder edge” stuff that Disney bought from Fox will end up on Hulu (which, lest we forget, is also now owned by Disney).

The rep also said that Disney+ will have UHD content with “no upcharge” and that users will be able to have seven different profiles per account with the ability to stream on four different devices at once—so keep that in mind when you’re handing out your password. One more interesting detail that Vespe got was that Disney+ will be “integrating bonus features for some titles,” like deleted scenes and director commentaries. Those are some big theoretical advantages over Netflix, which has typically dropped bonus features like that, but it remains to be seen whether or not the average consumer will actually care enough to justify including content like that.

