Disney to make ineffective, bumbling cops fun again with new live-action Inspector Gadget film

Photo : Vinnie Zuffante ( Getty Images )

Forcing us all to ask that most dreaded of questions— “Who is the French Stewart of 2019?”—Disney announced today that it’s taking a crack at yet another live-action Inspector Gadget movie, the third so far to date. For those unfamiliar with the franchise, its basically RoboCop but with more precocious teenagers and slapstick antics—so more like RoboCop 3, now that we think about it —featuring a cybernetically enhanced investigator whose competency level typically ranges from clown-esque to full-blown buffoon.

Per Variety, plans for the film have been placed in the hands of Saturday Night Live writers (and, in one case, performer) Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell, who’ll be working under Aladdin producers Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich. There’s no word yet about a plot, but we’re going to go out on a (haphazardly telescoping) limb and suggest it may end up having something to do with rocket skates, evil scientists with OSHA-non-compliant prosthetic devices, and a young woman and dog who end up having to do all the damn work, again.

Advertisement

Past Inspector Gadget films (starring Matthew Broderick and Stewart, respectively), were released in 1999 and 2003; there’s also the original Don Adams cartoon, of course, plus a CGI reboot series that last aired episodes on Boomerang in 2018.