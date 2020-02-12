Disney to explore the wondrous magic of diminishing returns with live-action Aladdin sequel

Photo : Disney

Disney’s live-action Aladdin movie made a billion dollars last year, the purest argument imaginable in favor of the G uy Ritchie film’s existence as a n excellent, touching, extremely necessary installment in the company’s current canon of live-action recreations of its animated films. Now, h aving already brought all of that first film’s characters to a happy ending, emotional resolution, big musical number, etc., the company is now gearing up to, well…Do it all again. This thing made a billion dollars, after all; y ’all know how this works.

THR reports tonight that the eldritch entertainment mega-giant has now officially moved forward with its plans for Aladdin 2: The Cave Of Diminishing Returns, including setting a pair of screenwriters, John Gatins and Andrea Berloff, to pen the script . Berloff is no stranger to diamond in the rough stories, of course, having previously co-written the screenplay for Straight Outta Compton. Gatins, meanwhile, is best known for the Denzel Washington alcoholism drama Flight; with that in mind, we can’t wait to watch Mena Massoud slowly self-destruct in a hotel room while the FAA goes over his carpet-flying skills with a fine-toothed comb.

Massoud is reportedly coming back, by the way (and despite any lingering resentments about how he’s been treated by the company after fronting a certified blockbuster for them), along with Ritchie, Naomi Scott, and Will Smith as Genie. (Although nothing, obviously , is certain when you’re working with phenomenal corporate powers like this.) The original animated Aladdin did get a sequel (the first of several) , i n the form of 1994's direct-to-video The Return Of Jafar, although it’s not seeming especially likely that the new film will follow in the original follow-up’s footsteps (despite what a major career coup for Jason Alexander that might be).