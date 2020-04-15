Screenshot : The Mandalorian ( YouTube

Now seems like a good time to develop a desperation index for pandemic streaming content, with the low end being something like “Watched every episode of Tiger King in two days,” and the high end is “Binged an entire season of The Bachelor in one sitting, only leaving the couch to retrieve snacks and/or visit the toilet.” The new eight-part (good lord) documentary series about the making of The Mandalorian would definitely land somewhere on the higher end of the desperation index. Eight episodes! That’s one episode for each actual episode of the series. It seems... excessive.



But according to an official press release from Disney, obtained by Mashable, eight episodes of piping-hot Mandalorian content is coming to Disney+ on May 4, aka Star Wars Day. To address the most immediate question: W e have no idea if this documentary series is narrated by Werner Herzog, which is the only reason it would even have to exist in the first place. We suspect, however, that Disney done goofed on that front. Included in the press release was this statement from executive producer Jon Favreau:

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout Season 1. We had a great experience making the show and we’re looking forward to sharing it with you.

That seems fine and all, but a much better application of this time and effort would be an eight-part series about the creatures of Star Wars—including Baby Yoda, sure—narrated by Werner Herzog and packaged like a straight nature documentary.