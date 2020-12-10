The Mandalorian Photo : Disney+/Lucasfilm

We have some varyingly clear ideas of what kind of Marvel and Star Wars content that Disney is planning to bring to Disney+ after The Mandalorian, WandaVision, and The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, like the spin-off shows about Loki, Hawkeye, and Obi-Wan, but those are just the tip of the proverbial iceberg. During this afternoon’s big Disney Investor Day presentation, the company teased that it has “roughly” 10 Marvel shows, 10 Star Wars shows, 15 Disney/Disney Animation/Pixar shows, and 15 Disney/Disney Animation/Pixar movies in the works for Disney+.

Those projects are mostly unannounced, as far as we know, meaning Loki and Hawkeye and whatnot probably aren’t included in those totals, but that’s still a ton of stuff either way—and Disney is currently in the middle of announcing stuff, so some of these blanks are being filled in today. Annoyingly, though, Disney is only willing to say that they’ll be released “over the next few years,” so we don’t know if we’re looking at the next decade of Disney+ or the next 30-odd months. Of course, the venue for this announcement is probably a big factor in how it’s being presented. Tell an investor that you’re going to have 50 exciting new things on your streaming platform “over the next few years” and they’ll feel good about giving you money. Tell Marvel and Star Wars fans the same information and they’ll want to know if IG-11 is getting a spin-off or if Cosmo The Spacedog is ever going to come back after that cameo in the first Guardians Of The Galaxy.

It’s also worth noting that it’s unclear if these titles will all be exclusive to Disney+. It’s safe to assume that the various shows will be, but it’s possible that some of these 15 movies will also be in theaters at the same time. The tweet says “directly on Disney+,” but it doesn’t say anything about “only” on Disney+.

