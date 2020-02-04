Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Bob Iger teases premiere dates for The Mandalorian, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, and WandaVision

Shannon Miller
Filed to:TV
Photo: Disney+

Variety reports that Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger has announced premiere details for some of Disney+’s long-awaited properties, including the second season of The Mandalorian and the series premieres of Marvel’s The Falcon And The Winter Soldier and WandaVision. Per Iger, Star Wars spinoff The Mandalorian will return in October. The Falcon And The Winter Soldier and WandaVision will debut in August and December of this year, respectively.

Fans got a first glimpse of both TFATWS and WandaVision during the Grammys this past Sunday with a whirlwind 60-second ad spot. The first look also included teases of the Loki series, which is poised to make a 2021 debut.

This is a developing story...

