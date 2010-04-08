Disney taps The Mandalorian's Deborah Chow to direct its new Obi-Wan Kenobi show

Photo : George Napolitano ( Getty Images )

Director Deborah Chow has worked on some of the most beloved TV series of the last few years, and also Iron Fist; her credits since 2015 include directing episodes of Mr. Robot, Jessica Jones, Better Call Saul, American Gods, Snowfall, and more, with her most recent gig putting her in control of two episodes of Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian. Disney was apparently happy enough with her work on that latter series—one of the most important opening offerings of its upcoming Disney+ service— because it’s now put Chow in charge of another Star Wars project: The Disney+ Obi-Wan show that Ewan McGregor spilled the beans about last month.

This is per StarWars.com itself, which reports that Chow will direct the miniseries, which follows Kenobi’s exploits eight years after he seized the high ground (but forgot to finish the job) at the end of Revenge Of The Sith. Chow will also executive produce on the series, alongside McGregor and the show’s writers. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy—who’s come under periodic fire in recent years about the persistently dispiriting “a woman has never directed a Star Wars movie” issue—praised Chow today, saying, “We really wanted to select a director who is able to explore both the quiet determination and rich mystique of Obi-Wan in a way that folds seamlessly into the Star Wars saga. Based on her phenomenal work developing our characters in The Mandalorian, I’m absolutely confident Deborah is the right director to tell this story.”