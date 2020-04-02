Photo : Jon Kopaloff ( Getty Images )

Back in January, we reported that there had been some behind-the-scenes issues with Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series, with production being shut down as the episode order was cut from six to four (supposedly, there were concerns that its story about aging Obi-Wan watching over baby Luke was a little too similar to The Mandalorian). Ewan McGregor, who is set to reprise his role as the iconic magic hermit, suggested that the issues weren’t nearly as dramatic as they seemed, saying Disney just wanted the scripts to be a little better and that it just meant they’d move filming from this summer to early next year and not that the actual release of the show would be delayed in any tangible way.

Now, it looks like McGregor may have been right, as The Hollywood Reporter says that a new writer has been brought in and that the show is “back on track.” The new writer is Joby Harold, who worked on Guy Ritchie’s extremely forgettable King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword (if you want to be pessimistic) and was an executive producer on John Wick: Chapter 3—Parabellum (if you want to be optimistic). We don’t know much else about what may have changed with this show, but at least Mandalorian director Deborah Chow is still on board. THR doesn’t know when the show might premiere, but considering everything in Hollywood is now operating on a multi-month delay, we’re going to guess that it won’t be soon (especially if McGregor was right about filming not starting until next year).