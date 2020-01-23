Disney+'s Obi-Wan show has been struck down to a measly 4 episodes, placed on indefinite hold

Screenshot : YouTube

After a week of rumors about the fate of its proposed Disney+ series—focused on Ewan McGregor’s take on Jedi Master-turned-kooky-hermit Obi-Wan Kenobi—Collider and THR are both reporting today that production on the series has now been abruptly put on hold. The show’s crew has also been sent home, while the series’ scripts are being re-worked to LucasFilm’s satisfaction, after possible concerns that the original version of the show was just a little too Mandalorian-esque (centered, as it reportedly was on, Obi-Wan working to keep Baby Luke safe on Tatooine). The show’s episode order is also reportedly being struck down, only to return a little less powerful than you could possibly imagine, as it’s going from six episodes down to four.

McGregor, who played a young version of the Jedi master in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, confirmed last summer that he’d be returning to the role for a then-six-episode series, which was slated to begin filming this summer. The actor has been attached to the project, working in secret, for years; he’s still reportedly on-board, alongside director Deborah Chow. The push-back remains primarily focused on the project’s story, with calls going out for more writers to begin working up replacement scripts.

“I want to get closer and closer to how Obi-Wan felt while Alec Guinness was playing him,” McGregor said in a recent interview. “I feel like I’m grayer and nearer him in age, so it’ll be easier to do that.”

Sorry, buddy.

