Florence Pugh (JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images), Tony Dalton (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for AMC), Vera Farmiga (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for IFP) Image : The A.V. Club

For people who only know Clint Barton from the Avengers movies, the idea of a Hawkeye TV show might seem a little odd. He is, after all, the most boring Avenger. For people who know the Hawkeye comics, though, Disney+’s upcoming Hawkeye TV show is an exciting opportunity to finally see Kate Bishop, a.k.a. the better Hawkeye, in action. Hailee Steinfeld will be playing her in the series, alongside Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye from the movies, and now we know a number of other recognizable faces who will be joining them—including one from another Marvel movie, though it is a Marvel movie we haven’t seen yet.

Advertisement

As reported by Variety, Vera Farmiga, Florence Pugh, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Alaqua Cox, and Zachn McClarnon have all joined Disney+’s Hawkeye, with Pugh reprising her role as Yelena Belova from the Black Widow movie (and foreshadowing the eventual development of a New Avengers or Young Avengers-type team of new heroes). A lot of the other characters these people are playing will also be familiar, especially if you’ve read Matt Fraction and David Aja’s excellent Hawkeye books. Farmiga, for starters, will be playing Eleanor Bishop, Kate’s mother, a woman who becomes a vampire in the comics (that probably won’t happen here).

Fee will be playing a character named Kazi, which Variety guesses is short for Kazimierz Kazimierczak, a.k.a. an assassin called Clown who terrorizes the Hawkeyes in an issue of the comic alongside the T racksuit D raculas (who are not vampires, bro) . Dalton will be Jacques Duquesne, a.k.a. the Swordsman, another bad guy who terrorizes the Hawkeyes in the comic. Things get a little surprising with the last two: Cox will be playing Maya Lopez, better known as Echo, who first appeared in Daredevil comics and originated the Ronin persona—Ronin being the identity that Clint took on in Avengers: Endgame when he wanted to murder criminals. Finally, at the risk of ending things in an anticlimactic way, McClarnon will be playing someone named William Lopez, who Variety guesses will be a new take on Echo’s father.

Advertisement

There’s no word on when Hawkeye will premiere on Disney+, but it probably won’t happen for a while (since none of the Marvel Disney+ shows have premiered yet).