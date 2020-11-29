Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Disney+ redesigns Black Panther's opening logo in honor of Chadwick Boseman's birthday

shannonlmiller
Shannon Miller
Filed to:Disney plus
Disney plusFilmBlack Pantherchadwick bosemanmarvel
1
Save
Chadwick Boseman
Chadwick Boseman
Photo: Leon Bennett (Getty Images)

Today would have been Chadwick Boseman’s 44th birthday. In order to commemorate the late actor, streamer Disney+ has altered the Marvel logo that opens Black Panther and turned it into a moving tribute, per Variety. Instead of the usual mosaic of Marvel films leading up to the beloved installment, the new logo features an array of Boseman’s appearances as T’challa/Black Panther in Marvel films—both in-character and behind the scenes—including Captain America: Civil War and Avengers films Infinity War and Endgame. Additionally, some of T’challa’s quotes can be seen in the clip, including a moment when he addresses the UN assembly: “In times of crisis, the wise build bridges while the foolish build barriers.”

Advertisement

Disney exec Bob Iger announced the change on Twitter ahead of the reveal, advising fans to “watch the film on #DisneyPlus late tonight, for a special tribute to someone that was and will always be near and dear to our hearts.” Boseman died on August 28 after a largely undisclosed four-year battle with colon cancer. As of now, Disney reportedly plans to move forward with production of Black Panther 2 in the summer.

Shannon Miller

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Kaley Cuoco takes a trip back to blue sky TV on The Flight Attendant

R.I.P. Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse

The villain gap: Why Soviet movies rarely had American bad guys

The best movies on Amazon Prime