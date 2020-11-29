Today would have been Chadwick Boseman’s 44th birthday. In order to commemorate the late actor, streamer Disney+ has altered the Marvel logo that opens Black Panther and turned it into a moving tribute, per Variety. Instead of the usual mosaic of Marvel films leading up to the beloved installment, the new logo features an array of Boseman’s appearances as T’challa/Black Panther in Marvel films—both in-character and behind the scenes—including Captain America: Civil War and Avengers films Infinity War and Endgame. Additionally, some of T’challa’s quotes can be seen in the clip, including a moment when he addresses the UN assembly: “In times of crisis, the wise build bridges while the foolish build barriers.”
Disney exec Bob Iger announced the change on Twitter ahead of the reveal, advising fans to “watch the film on #DisneyPlus late tonight, for a special tribute to someone that was and will always be near and dear to our hearts.” Boseman died on August 28 after a largely undisclosed four-year battle with colon cancer. As of now, Disney reportedly plans to move forward with production of Black Panther 2 in the summer.