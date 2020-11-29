Chadwick Boseman Photo : Leon Bennett

Today would have been Chadwick Boseman’s 44th birthday. In order to commemorate the late actor, streamer Disney+ has altered the Marvel logo that opens Black Panther and turned it into a moving tribute , per Variety. Instead of the usual mosaic of Marvel films leading up to the beloved installment, the new logo features an array of Boseman’s appearances as T’challa/Black Panther in Marvel films—both in-character and behind the scenes— including Captain America: Civil War and Avengers films Infinity War and Endgame. Additionally, some of T’challa’s quotes can be seen in the clip, including a moment when he addresses the UN assembly: “In times of crisis, the wise build bridges while the foolish build barriers.”

Disney exec Bob Iger announced the change on Twitter ahead of the reveal, advising fans to “ watch the film on #DisneyPlus late tonight, for a special tribute to someone that was and will always be near and dear to our hearts.” Boseman died on August 28 after a largely undisclosed four-year battle with colon cancer. As of now, Disney reportedly plans to move forward with production of Black Panther 2 in the summer.