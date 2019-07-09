Image: Disney/Pixar

The Toy Story movies have covered pretty much every aspect of a toy’s life, from getting replaced by a superior spaceman toy, getting stolen by a creepy toy collector, getting terrorized by an evil bear and nearly incinerated, and then passing on your toy knowledge to the next generation of toys made out of garbage, but one thing they’ve never had to deal with is the terror of getting recalled. Just imagine it: Sentient toys getting tossed into a bin with thousands of identical toys, none of which know where they are or why they’re there, and before they can plot some thrilling escape they’re all destroyed—or shipped off to a less discriminating toy market. Well, you no longer have to imagine it, because that dark fate is exactly what a real-life Forky toy is going to suffer through now.

As reported by Screen Crush, the Disney Parks Twitter account announced this week that the company is “voluntarily recalling” a plush Forky toy due to a “manufacturing defect” that could apparently result in a choking hazard for young children (like Bonnie!). It’s good that these are being recalled, then, but hopefully the kids who own these aren’t being told why their beloved plush Forky has to go away. Nobody needs to be told that their toy is being sent to death. On the other hand, if these kids are Pixar fans, they’re probably pretty familiar with tragedy as it is, so maybe they’ll appreciate the irony of Forky—a character who kept trying to get thrown away—getting thrown away.

