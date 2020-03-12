Disney pushes back Mulan, New Mutants, and Antlers

Screenshot : YouTube

Just hours after announcing that it would be closing Disneyland for the fourth time ever due to concerns about spreading the coronavirus, Disney has always announced that it’s following the lead set by No Time To Die, A Quiet Place Part II, and Fast And Furious 9 by delaying three of its major releases for the spring—specifically Mulan, New Mutants, and the Guillermo del Toro-produced Antlers. We don’t know when they’re being moved to, but The Hollywood Reporter says that Disney is “looking into a new release date for later this year” for Mulan. It was supposed to come out on March 27, so this is pretty close to a last-minute move on Disney’s part.

As for New Mutants, it was supposed to finally (finally) come out on April 3, after being hit with countless delays and setbacks over the last few years. At this point, it might just be easier to release the movie on-demand or put it on Disney+, but leave it to Disney to try and figure out how to handle this. Sci-fi horror film Antlers, meanwhile, was supposed to be released on April 17. Like New Mutants, it doesn’t sound like it even has a potential new date yet (but seeing as how it’s an R-rated horror movie, it won’t be going to Disney+).

With these delays, the next movie that is still on the schedule for a wide release is April 10's Trolls World Tour, meaning we’re going to go weeks here without a major theatrical release. Black Widow is still on for May 1, as far as we know, but Fast 9 got bumped into next year and it was supposed to come out on May 22. If Disney keeps Black Widow where it is, it could just be an attempt to put something out in this window to keep the box office from being a total ghost town.