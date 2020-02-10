Disney+ pulls "Turner & Hooch TV show with Josh Peck" out of a hat

Photo : Jon Kopaloff ( Getty Images )

We’re not going to pretend to know how Disney chooses which things to throw money at, seeing as how it’s the company that launched its big streaming service with a meta reboot of a beloved musical franchise that was about making a reboot of a beloved musical franchise, but Disney+’s latest new project is especially strange. It’s not that the project seems like a bad idea or that we don’t think anyone would watch it, it’s just that it seems… unexpected. So let’s get to it: As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Disney+ has ordered 12 episodes of a Turner & Hooch TV adaptation that will star Josh Peck from Nickelodeon’s Drake & Josh (and Grandfathered with John Stamos, if you remember that).

Again, one of the guys from Drake & Josh is starring in a new Turner & Hooch, which is just… kind of weird, but not in a bad way. Despite the name, the original Turner & Hooch was not about a pair of very different teenage boys who suddenly become brothers and best friends when their parents get married, as it was actually about a stuck-up detective solving a mystery with a wild dog partner (like, a literal dog). Disney+’s version will up the stakes by making Turner a U.S. Marshall, but it’s unclear what changes the dog will go through. THR wonders if it “will be live-action or CGI,” but we would be surprised if it weren’t at least somewhat computer-generated.

Now, even if this is just for a very small subset of people, could we get Phill Lewis in here somewhere?

