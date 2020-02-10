Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Disney+ pulls "Turner & Hooch TV show with Josh Peck" out of a hat

Sam Barsanti
We’re not going to pretend to know how Disney chooses which things to throw money at, seeing as how it’s the company that launched its big streaming service with a meta reboot of a beloved musical franchise that was about making a reboot of a beloved musical franchise, but Disney+’s latest new project is especially strange. It’s not that the project seems like a bad idea or that we don’t think anyone would watch it, it’s just that it seems… unexpected. So let’s get to it: As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Disney+ has ordered 12 episodes of a Turner & Hooch TV adaptation that will star Josh Peck from Nickelodeon’s Drake & Josh (and Grandfathered with John Stamos, if you remember that).

Again, one of the guys from Drake & Josh is starring in a new Turner & Hooch, which is just… kind of weird, but not in a bad way. Despite the name, the original Turner & Hooch was not about a pair of very different teenage boys who suddenly become brothers and best friends when their parents get married, as it was actually about a stuck-up detective solving a mystery with a wild dog partner (like, a literal dog). Disney+’s version will up the stakes by making Turner a U.S. Marshall, but it’s unclear what changes the dog will go through. THR wonders if it “will be live-action or CGI,” but we would be surprised if it weren’t at least somewhat computer-generated.

Now, even if this is just for a very small subset of people, could we get Phill Lewis in here somewhere?

