According to Deadline, Disney is moving forward with an adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi’s Children Of Blood And Bone that was first picked up by Fox 2000 (before Disney bought Fox’s film assets and started gutting everything). Rick Famuyiwa was attached to direct at Fox and is still on board at Disney, with This Is Us’ Kay Oyegun writing a new script. In an interesting twist, though, the story of this “epic fantasy” has apparently caught the eye of Kathleen Kennedy, the head of Lucasfilm, and so Disney is considering handing off Children Of Blood And Bone to Lucasfilm. If that happens, it’ll be the studio’s first non-Star Wars or Indiana Jones-related project to come since the Disney acquisition—which gives it a pretty high-profile position in Disney’s portfolio.

As for what Children of Blood And Bone—a book that Samantha Nelson noted in her A.V. Club review was a “YA movie franchise in waiting”—is about, we’re just going to quote Deadline’s synopsis in full because trying to condense it in any way seems impossible:



Zélie Adebola remembers when the soil of Orïsha hummed with magic. Burners ignited flames, Tiders beckoned waves, and Zélie’s Reaper mother summoned forth souls. Everything changed the night magic disappeared. Under the orders of a ruthless king, maji were killed, leaving Zélie without a mother and her people without hope. Now Zélie has one chance to bring back magic and strike against the monarchy. With the help of a rogue princess, Zélie must outwit and outrun the crown prince, who is hell-bent on eradicating magic for good. Danger lurks in Orïsha, where snow leoponaires prowl and vengeful spirits wait in the waters. Yet the greatest danger may be Zélie herself as she struggles to control her powers—and her growing feelings for an enemy.

Does every sentence have a made-up word? Is this what it feels like to be an old person who has completely lost touch with popular culture?