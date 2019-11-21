Disney might just drop some Baby Yoda merch before the holidays, after all

Jon Favreau, the Mandalorian head honcho, ruined Christmas for kids and adult nerds everywhere when he revealed that, to ensure the sanctity and surprise of breakout star Baby Yoda would remain intact , Disney chose not to mass-produce any merch based on the pointy-eared little buddy. So despondent were fans that they set about making their own Baby Yoda-themed plushes, tees, and prints.

Vulture put together a pretty great little round-up of off-brand Baby Yoda gear, but they also reported that Disney told them there was “nothing to share at this time” regarding licensed goods. CNBC tells a different story, reporting that the nugget’s mug could appear on apparel and accessories as early as this Friday. They add, via an unnamed source close to the company, that “ Amazon, Zazzle, Target, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Hot Topic and Box Lunch ” will carry the merchandise, and that toys and plush products will be available in the coming weeks. Excuse us as we reach for them like Baby Yoda reached for the Mandalorian’s battered arm.

There’s one snag. It’s unclear at this time when the gear will ship so wise you will be by promising your greedy, Yoda-eyed children nothing.