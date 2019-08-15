Image: Disney

For the fifth time this year, Disney has successfully left its competitors in the allegedly-“SEX”-shaped dust: THR reports today that Toy Story 4 has just become the latest of the studio’s movies to bypass the once-exciting, now increasingly ho-hum billion-dollar box-office mark. (Ho-hum for Disney, anyway; its competitors would presumably be a lot more excited to be putting up these numbers, especially since the last one to do so only pulled it off by letting the company’s Marvel team essentially make a movie for them.) As is typically the case with these big billion dollar babies, a sizable chunk of the revenue came from the international market; Toy Story 4 pulled in $421.8 million from domestic screenings, with global hunger for the stories of toys who know they’re going to die—truly, the most universal of tales—making up the other $580 million or so. (At $75 million, it became the second-most lucrative movie in Mexico ever.)

Toy Story 4's success is a win not just for Disney, but for Pixar—a studio that’s needed a few wins of late, having had its reputation tarnished in recent years by reports about co-founder John Lasseter’s conduct with female employees specifically, as well as the male-dominated culture of the studio in general. The film is the studio’s fourth film to crest the mark, following in the lushly animated footsteps of Incredibles 2, Finding Dory, and Toy Story 3. (All sequels, we note, with the dawning horror of someone realizing that folks at Disney are probably also noting this fact.) At this point, it’s becoming more notable when a Disney movie doesn’t break through the billion mark; of the six non-documentary movies the studio has released this year (Captain Marvel, Dumbo, The Lion King, Avengers: Endgame, Toy Story 4, and Aladdin), only Tim Burton’s elephant opus has failed to magic feather its way over the line.