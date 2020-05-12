Photo : Theo Wargo ( Getty Images )

You may or may not have heard of the little-known , super affordable Broadway show called Hamilton: An American Musical. Oh, you aren’t familiar? Well, pull up a chair and let us tell you a story! How does a bastard, orphan...

Oh wait, of course you’ve heard of the perpetually sold out show that broke countless Broadway records, e ffectively took over the 2016 Tony Awards, and totally solidified Lin-Manuel Miranda’s career. Before he and the rest of the original cast began to depart from the long-running production, musical creator Miranda promised that a recording of the show with all of its original players did exist, ready to be deployed at the perfect time. Well, what better time could possibly exist than a pandemic where there is little left to do than listen to music, watch movies, write long missives , and cry a little? Recognizing as much, Disney Executive Chairman Robert Iger and Miranda announced that Hamilton would be skipping its earlier proposed theatrical release and heading to Disney+ on July 3.

This is an adjustment from the original plan, which was to release the recording in theaters October 15, 2021. It was a deal that cost Disney $75 million in global distribution rights. But after the ratings success of the early released Michael Jordan docuseries The Last Dance, shifting big ticket items upward is starting to look like a viable option. (Well, not all big ticket items. Some things we’re still going to have to wait for.)

Like the stage production, the film was directed by Tommy Kail and consists of three separately shot productions without an audience. For those who haven’t seen it, this is your last opportunity to check it out for a while: With Broadway shut down for the foreseeable future, who knows when fans (with access, of course) can get to see a live stage again?

