Per Variety, Disney+ plans to expand its generous offering of Star Wars content with another new series. Currently in development, the next show is reportedly female-focused and will be written and helmed by Leslye Headland, co-creator of Netflix’s Emmy-winning comedy Russian Doll. Happy birthday, baby (Yoda).

Deadline and Variety have confirmed a that the forthcoming series “is understood to be an female-driven action thriller with martial arts elements and set in an alternate timeline from the usual Star Wars universe.” It’s still in the very early stages of staffing and plot details are, as is usually the case with these things, under wraps. As of now, Disney and Headland have yet to comment.

The yet-to-be-titled thriller will be the latest in a roster of Star Wars offshoots currently homed by Disney+. Following the major success of Jon Favreu’s The Mandalorian (which is already in the middle of season three prep), Headland joins two other developing properties, the Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring a returning Ewan McGregor and a Diego Luna-led Rogue One series. As a co-creator alongside star Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler, Headland saw her Netflix hit receive 13 Emmy nominations—two of which it won. The macabre comedy is currently preparing for its second season.