Disney is already working on a third season of The Mandalorian

Photo : The Mandalorian ( Disney+ )

Start making some room in your Star Wars collectibles storage vault for Teen Yoda, because Disney+ is already getting ready to make more of The Mandalorian, and you just know that the little bastard is going to start growing up eventually. (And don’t give us that “he’s already 50 years old and he’s still a baby, he won’t be a teen for centuries” crap unless you’re an expert on the Yoda species and you know for a fact that they don’t have a growth spurt at age 52 and immediately go from baby to pimply teen.) Variety says the show managed to wrap up production on the second season of the show in March just before social-distancing and shelter-in-place orders came down from the government, so it sounds like it’s all set to premiere in October as planned, and series creator Jon Favreau has apparently been writing the third season “for a while.” Meanwhile, the art department is reportedly “creating concepts” for season three and developing ideas ahead of time since these things usually have a “huge lead time” anyway.

Advertisement

In other words, it sounds like the pandemic isn’t going to delay the future adventures of the Mando and his little green friend at all, with a third season already in the works even though the second season hasn’t aired yet. As for that second season, Rosario Dawson will almost certainly be popping up as Clone Wars breakout character Ahsoka Tano, the former Jedi Padawan who is extremely powerful and cool and popular but still couldn’t be bothered to show up for any of the actual movies (aside from a voice cameo in The Rise Of Skywalker, but since Dave Filoni says she wasn’t even dead when that happened, it still means she more or less bailed on joining the fight against the Emperor and his magic Star Destroyers).