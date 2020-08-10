Photo : Dimitrios Kambouris ( Getty Images )

And the next person in charge of wrangling Jared Leto’s extremely bedazzled ego is.... Garth Davis, come on down! You’re next in line to validate Leto’s Gucci Jesus complex! According to Deadline, Disney has enlisted Davis to direct the new live-action Tron movie, starring the artist formerly known as Fuck Boy Number One, Jordan Catalano. Davis is actually something of an expert on the Jesus part of this equation, having previously directed Mary Magdalene, starring Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix (who is separated from Leto by the flimsiest of Joker-shaped partitions ). Davis’s first narrative feature, 2016's Lion, earned six Oscar nominations, including one for Best Picture. The Australian native also directed episodes of the acclaimed series Top Of The Lake.



Little is known about the third Tron movie a side from Leto’s involvement as both producer and star. Disney previously toyed with the idea of making a sequel to 2010's Tron: Legacy, with Joseph Kosinski potentially returning to direct the follow-up to his sequel to the 1982 cult classic. The latest version of the script for Tron 3 ( or whatever they end up calling it) was written by Jesse Wigutow, whose credits include the 2003 dramedy It Runs In The Family. Leto’s role has yet to be disclosed, but it’s probably totally a Computer Jesus. Has to be.