Disney+ just confirmed a string of original programming that will be available on launch day, November 12, along with a first look at their individual posters. The forthcoming streaming platform announced the slate via their Twitter account, solidifying a premiere date for some long-discussed titles like The Mandalorian and Lady And The Tramp. The remainder of the bunch includes an original holiday film, Jeff Goldblum presumably being Jeff Goldblum, and an addition to a major franchise that is absolutely not a reboot or remake, and how dare you even assume otherwise.
Advertisement
The announcements arrive just ahead of the Disney+ panel at D23 Expo, which is currently taking place in Anaheim, California. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (the mouthful, the editorial nightmare) will follow a group of students who attempt to produce a musical for a school project. Jeff Goldblum’s docuseries The World According To Jeff Goldblum will take a look at the histories and science of everyday joys, like ice cream and sneakers. Noelle, a completely original film, stars Anna Kendrick, Bill Hader, and Billy Eichner in a story about Santa Claus’ daughter, who must take over the esteemed family business.
We’ll be on the lookout for more details, which will surely trickle in throughout Disney’s big weekend.
Advertisement