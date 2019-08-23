Photo: Kim Kulish (Getty Images)

Disney+ just confirmed a string of original programming that will be available on launch day, November 12, along with a first look at their individual posters. The forthcoming streaming platform announced the slate via their Twitter account, solidifying a premiere date for some long-discussed titles like The Mandalorian and Lady And The Tramp. The remainder of the bunch includes an original holiday film, Jeff Goldblum presumably being Jeff Goldblum, and an addition to a major franchise that is absolutely not a reboot or remake, and how dare you even assume otherwise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The announcements arrive just ahead of the Disney+ panel at D23 Expo, which is currently taking place in Anaheim, California. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (the mouthful, the editorial nightmare) will follow a group of students who attempt to produce a musical for a school project. Jeff Goldblum’s docuseries The World According To Jeff Goldblum will take a look at the histories and science of everyday joys, like ice cream and sneakers. Noelle, a completely original film, stars Anna Kendrick, Bill Hader, and Billy Eichner in a story about Santa Claus’ daughter, who must take over the esteemed family business.

We’ll be on the lookout for more details, which will surely trickle in throughout Disney’s big weekend.