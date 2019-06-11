Screenshot: Frozen 2 (Disney)

In Frozen, Elsa’s powers were a threat to both her and her kingdom. In the sequel, they could be the key to humanity’s survival. So hints the below trailer for the Disney franchise’s next outing, which is said to provide an origin story of sorts for her ice-spewing prowess.

Anna, Olaf, Kristoff, and Sven are along for the ride in the adventure, which spans new, more autumnal environments and will feature new songs from Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez for your kids to bellow at all hours. Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck return as directors, as do stars Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad. New voices include Westworld’s Evan Rachel Wood and This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown.

Frozen 2 hits theaters on November 22.