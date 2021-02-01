Screenshot : Disney+

After a trio of episodes that punctured parodies of bygone sitcoms with eerie nods to a dark force, WandaVision catapulted us back into the real world with last week’s “We Interrupt This Program.” We now know that whatever world Wanda and Vision are living in is an “anomaly” that’s likely a manifestation of Wanda’s grief over the loss of her other half, and that the souls of S.W.O.R.D. are trying to pierce the bubble. Ahead of the limited series’ fifth episode, Disney has shared a trailer for its remaining episodes.

There’s plenty to chew on here, including parodies of what looks to be Growing Pains and Modern Family. Vision, too, is starting to wonder what’s outside of Westview, a tickle of thought that’s bound to confront him with the truth about his own mortality. We can also expect more from Kathryn Hahn’s mysterious Agnes, who was, rather tellingly, not among the residents listed on last week’s episode.

WandaVision’s fifth episode arrives on Disney+ this Friday.