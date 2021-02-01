Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

Disney drops a mid-season trailer for WandaVision's mind-bending back half

randallcolburn
Randall Colburn
14
Save
Illustration for article titled Disney drops a mid-season trailer for iWandaVision/is mind-bending back half
Screenshot: Disney+

After a trio of episodes that punctured parodies of bygone sitcoms with eerie nods to a dark force, WandaVision catapulted us back into the real world with last week’s “We Interrupt This Program.” We now know that whatever world Wanda and Vision are living in is an “anomaly” that’s likely a manifestation of Wanda’s grief over the loss of her other half, and that the souls of S.W.O.R.D. are trying to pierce the bubble. Ahead of the limited series’ fifth episode, Disney has shared a trailer for its remaining episodes.

There’s plenty to chew on here, including parodies of what looks to be Growing Pains and Modern Family. Vision, too, is starting to wonder what’s outside of Westview, a tickle of thought that’s bound to confront him with the truth about his own mortality. We can also expect more from Kathryn Hahn’s mysterious Agnes, who was, rather tellingly, not among the residents listed on last week’s episode.

WandaVision’s fifth episode arrives on Disney+ this Friday.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter