Disney+ delays the release of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier

Film and TV schedules these days are mere wisps of a former life that we knew only months ago. As we continue to watch TV and film adjust over and over again to our new reality, we’ve grown accustomed to the ever-elusive premiere dates for some long-awaited properties. Ah, remember premiere dates? Remember time?!

Anyway, according to TVLine, Disney+ is joining the likes of every other major entertainment mainstay and reconsidering some of its schedule. The streaming platform recently shared its August schedule. Though it was originally poised for a summer debut , Marvel’s The Falcon And The Winter Soldier was not listed among the August releases. TVLine shares that sources have confirmed that the series was ultimately delayed due to industry-wide production halts caused by coronavirus.

Like just about every other show that was in production in March, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier had to pause on-site filming in Prague . The series was originally supposed to lead Disney+’s slate of Marvel-related original content with WandaVision set to premiere in December and Loki following sometime in 2021. There’s no telling if and how this delay will shift the rest of the schedule but a s of right now, there are no other confirmed changes to Disney+’s release schedule. This includes season two of The Mandalorian, which is set to premiere sometime this October.