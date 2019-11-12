Disney+ consumed by technical issues on launch day

There’s been ample hype feeding the launch of Disney+, the House of Mouse’s new streaming service, so much so that its servers haven’t been able to handle the influx of users amped for The Mandalorian, The Simpsons, and old episodes of Darkwing Duck. As Variety reports, social media is brimming with frustrated users who’ve been confronted by error screens, and Downdetector.com shows thousands of reports of video and login issues beginning early this morning.



O ur own attempts to fire up The Mandalorian, Lady And The Tramp, and Free Solo (Free Solo is on Disney+? ) on the Disney+ web browser all failed as well, t he blue circle spinning endlessly. As Variety notes, other error messages show characters from Wreck-It Ralph, which is probably not so cute when you just want the thing you paid for to not send you into an existential rage- haze. Of course, the service is working just fine for others—early reviews of The Mandalorian’s first episode are already pouring in, and you can expect ours to drop later today.

Disney+ launched in the U.S., Canada, and the Netherlands today. It will land in Australia and New Zealand on November 19, and head to Europe and elsewhere in 2020.