Image : Disney

Cast members and various insiders have been hinting at the return of one of Disney Channel’s beloved products of the aughts, The Proud Family since the November launch of Disney+. Today, the streaming giant has confirmed the return of Penny, Oscar, “TRUDAAAAAY,” twins BeBe and CeCe, Suga Mama, and the rest of the lively block in the upcoming revival The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder. Per a recent press release, the original cast and producers will be returning . No word yet on whether or not that includes the return of Destiny’s Child and Solange with a brand new, equally pristine theme song, but one can loudly hope.

While Disney+ has not announced a release date for the new series, it did reveal that the show, which will pick up right where it left off in 2005 , is already in production. “In our minds, the show never really went away, as we still had tons of stories left to tell,” creator Bruce W. Smith and executive producer Ralph Farquhar said in a joint statement. “It’s the perfect time to bring back this show, and we can’t wait to take fans, old and new alike, on this journey with us.”

Advertisement

Kyla Pratt , Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker , Jo Marie Payton , Karen Malina White , Soleil Moon Frye, and Alisa Reyes will be returning to their original roles as Penny and her support system of family and friends . Cedric T he Entertainer will also return as Uncle Bobby Proud. One person notably missing from the returning lineup is Orlando Brown (a.k.a. Penny’s friend and the object of Dijonay Jones’ affection), who has been in and out of the news cycle over the years for seemingly erratic behavior. The A.V. Club has reached out for clarification regarding Brown’s status with the show. In the meantime, you are free to gorge on existing seasons of The Proud Family, which are currently streaming on Disney+.