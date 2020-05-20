Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Disney+ celebrates dumb, made-up holiday with Artemis Fowl sneak peek

Britt Hayes
Screenshot: Artemis Fowl (YouTube)

Everything has a “Day” now, and while it can be nice to single out and honor certain groups and people (like International Nurses Day), not everything requires celebration—like do we really need “Pickle Day? Or “Fun At Work Day”? Or “Zipper Day”? How about “Streaming Day,” which is apparently today, and to celebrate this very silly non-holiday, Disney+ has released a new sneak peek at Artemis Fowl, Kenneth Branagh’s adaptation of the beloved Eoin Colfer fantasy novels, which premieres June 12 on the streaming platform.

The film, which was originally scheduled to hit theaters this year (until you-know-what happened), stars Colin Farrell, Josh Gad in a Hagrid Halloween costume, Judi Dench, and Ferdia Shaw as the eponymous protagonist. Artemis Fowl is bypassing the theatrical release and heading straight to Disney+, and based on the latest sneak peek, you can kinda see how that might’ve been the right call even if there wasn’t a pandemic. It looks more like a Disney TV movie than an actual movie. But hey, at least it has a good cast, a competent director, and it’s a new piece of entertainment—a valuable commodity in quarantine. Here’s the official synopsis for Artemis Fowl:

Artemis Fowl is a 12-year-old genius and descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds. He soon finds himself in an epic battle against a race of powerful underground fairies who may be behind his father’s disappearance.

