Disney bumps The King's Man way back, schedules five mysterious Marvel movies

Disney recently made some big moves in its upcoming release calendar, which—since Disney now owns Fox’s movie division—now comprises a worryingly huge portion of the release calendar for the entire entertainment industry. Of course, there’s nothing we can do about it other than surrender to the current, so rather than worrying, let’s just talk about how nice Disney is and how excited we are for its many upcoming projects. This calendar news comes from The Hollywood Reporter, which says that Disney has bumped Matthew Vaughn’s Kingsman prequel The King’s Man all the way from February 14, 2020 to September 18, 2020. This is after several trailers have already been released, so let’s all pretend to be excited if those same trailers get dramatically rereleased in four months or so.

Speaking of things that used to be owned by Fox, Disney has also announced a wide release date for Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel—based on Eric Jager’s book and starring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jodie Comer, and Adam Driver. It’ll be released on January 8, 2021. Also speaking of things that used to be owned by Fox and also things that involve Ben Affleck, his Patricia Highsmith adaptation Deep Water is coming on November 13, 2020.

Advertisement

But enough about those films (shoutout to our friend Marty), let’s talk about some movies: THR also says that Disney penciled in release dates for five unannounced Marvel movies, which will be coming on October 7, 2022, February 17, 2023, May 5, 2023, July 28, 2023, and November 3, 2023. That’s on top of the Black Panther sequel and two other unannounced Marvel movies coming in 2022. Seeing as how the rest of these scheduling moves involved Fox properties, we’re just going to assume that all of the unannounced Marvel projects are about the Fantastic Four and the X-Men. Let’s say Fantastic Four, Fantastic Four 2: Here Comes Galactus, X-Men, X-Men 2: Professor X Wears A Helmet Now And He Might Be Evil, and then Fantastic Four V X-Men: Dawn Of Star Wars—after all, what are “cosmic rays” if not The Force? And what is Professor X if not a Jedi? Give Wolverine some lightsaber claws! Make Ben Grimm a Wookiee!