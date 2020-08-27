Disney bumps The King's Man into 2021

The King’s Man Screenshot : YouTube

Kingsman prequel The King’s Man has been tossed around by several factors, first from Disney buying up Fox (which resulted in a big delay to avoid some of Disney’s own movies) and now from this whole global pandemic thing that’s been going around. The King’s Man was supposed to come out in September, and it just got a trailer saying as much in June, but… well, that pandemic isn’t going away, huh? At least in the United States it’s not. So The King’s Man is now being pushed back to next February, specifically February 26, 2021, when everything will definitely be magically better.

This comes from Variety, which notes that Disney has done “little to no promotion” for The King’s Man, so it clearly wasn’t banking on it being a big hit during the pandemic, but it also apparently wasn’t ready to try and do the expensive Mulan Disney+ pay-per-view thing with a (probably) R-rated action movie. Bumping it to February will give it some room to breathe away from mega-hits like Unhinged, and since the virus will definitely be gone by 2021, everyone will be excited to let off some steam with another wacky Matthew Vaughn spy movie.

The King’s Man is about the origin of the Kingsman organization from the other movies, with proto-super spies fighting some silly historical villains.

