Disney bumps The King's Man again, yanks Bob's Burgers movie from calendar

It was only a few months back that Loren Bouchard emphasized his desire for the Bob’s Burger’s movie to come out in theaters, and he appears to be sticking by it. Disney today announced that the film spin-off of the animated hit is now unset after being bumped from its April 9 release date. This thing’s gonna be ice cold by the time it arrives.

Disney’s delayed release dates come in the wake of the numerous Sony bumps we reported on Thursday. They include Kingsman prequel The King’s Man, which is being kicked from March 12 to August 20, and the Guillermo del Toro-produced Antlers, which, after numerous delays, will arrive on October 29. A few other releases received new release dates in this batch, including The Eyes Of Tammy Faye (September 24) and another del Toro joint, Nightmare Alley (December 3).

As always, these dates are bound to change.