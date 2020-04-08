Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Disney+ announces a Doogie Howser reboot because we could really use more doctors right now

Bless the hearts of the corporate overlords at Disney+. They really do mean well, but what’s a monolithic entertainment brand to do in the midst of a pandemic? People need more doctors right now, but Disney+ isn’t a medical factory. What is this, Tesla?! Disney+ can, however, manufacture a doctor—of sorts. According to THR, the streaming service has announced plans for a reboot of Doogie Howser, M.D., otherwise known as the sitcom that gave us Neil Patrick Harris (take that however you’d like). Speaking of which, this whole damned thing is connected: The new version of Doogie Howser, M.D. is being spearheaded by Kourtney Kang, who previously worked on Fresh Off The Boat and How I Met Your Mother—with Neil Patrick Harris. The report makes no mention of Harris’ involvement in the reboot, but there’s no way he’s not showing up in some capacity, right?

Kang’s reboot does have an intriguing premise, however: Titled Doogie Kealoha, M.D., the series centers on a teen girl who is half-white and half-Asian, not unlike Kang herself. The new Doogie is 16 years old and, having already graduated from medical school, is now working as a doctor in Hawaii. Sounds fun! Kang is executive producing alongside Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar, as well as Dayna and Jesse Bochco—the wife and son (respectively) of the late Steven Bochco, who co-created the original ABC series with David E. Kelley.

