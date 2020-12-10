Image : Disney (Twitter)

Disney just teased that it has 10 Star Wars shows in the works for Disney+, and now we know what a lot more of them are. The first two are spin-offs of The Mandalorian called Ahsoka and Rangers Of The New Republic. The company just announced those during its big investor’s call, and while we don’t know much about either of them, we do know that both are set during the same timeline as The Mandalorian. That’s what Disney said on Twitter, specifically referring to the show about little Grogu as opposed to the more generic “post-Return Of The Jedi” era, which means these are most likely happening alongside the events of The Mandalorian.

The protagonist of Ahsoka will obviously be Ahsoka Tano, with Rosario Dawson reprising the role from her recent Mandalorian appearance, but we know nothing concrete about Rangers Of The New Republic. It could be related to Cara Dune, who was famously a soldier for the Rebel Alliance and the New Republic before retiring and befriending Din Djarin and his green baby, but we don’t know and Disney might not even be ready to say (given Gina Carano’s… whole online presence).

But wait, there’s more! Outside of the Mandalorian timeline, we also have Justin Simien (Dear White People) developing a show about Lando Calrissian. We don’t know if Donald Glover is coming back, but Disney+ hasn’t had a problem luring movie actors to TV for any of its other shows so far (and he was on a TV show about a community college for a while anyway). There’s also Star Wars: Visions, which sounds like a series of Star Wars anime shorts.

There continues to be more! Disney also showed a preview for Andor, the prequel to Rogue One, announced a new animated adventure called A Droid Story about R2-D2 and C-3PO introducing “a new hero,” and also announced a “mystery-thriller” from Leslye Headland (Russian Doll) called The Acolyte set in the new “High Republic Era”—the timeline long before the prequels. We heard about that one before, but now it has a name.

