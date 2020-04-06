Like this, but small and at home. So... not like this at all. Photo : Eugene Gologursky ( Getty Images for Macy’s )

Once this pandemic nightmare is over, a lot of people are going to have to acknowledge the fact that working from home is not only a perfectly viable and acceptable option, but it’s easy to be just as productive at home as it is in a traditional office setting—it’s pretty to stay on task when you don’t have Mr. Boss looking over your shoulder, twirling his mustache, and counting his precious profits. One group of people that has ended up being surprisingly productive during this quarantine is the staff at Disney Animation, which has managed to create a series of new Frozen spin-off shorts while working from home.

The shorts are called At Home With Olaf, and they center on everyone’s favorite snow monster from the Frozen movies as he has little snow adventures… that’s what we assume at least. The teaser that Disney put out was all about little snow adventures:

Moana veteran Hyrum Osmond directed the shorts, with Josh Gad returning to voice Olaf. As the tweet above explains, the shorts will be released this week on Disney+. If you want another little teaser, Gad tweeted a photo of himself recording his dialogue, giving us an opportunity to see what kind of home office he’s working with. We see a poster for the TV show he made with Billy Crystal, an Indiana Jone statue, and a small framed Star Wars: The Last Jedi thing. Not bad.