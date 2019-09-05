Screenshot: Disenchantment (Netflix)

Last week’s glimpse at the second part of Disenchantment’s inaugural season teased a return from Elfo (Nat Faxon), a character thought lost. In the full trailer for this new batch of episodes, the smart-mouthed half-elf remains both dead and a key part of the narrative. Princess Bean (Abbi Jacobson) and her personal demon, Luci (Eric Andre), are even willing to go to hell for him. Which they do. In grand fashion.

But Matt Groening’s animated series looks to take us well beyond both hell and Dreamland in these new episodes, which is probably a good thing considering Netflix has picked up at least 20 more episodes of the show. Watch the exciting trailer, which is chock full of action and familiar faces, below.

Disenchantment’s new episodes hit the streamer on September 20.