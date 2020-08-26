Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Diseased cauldron of modern culture bubbles up The Batman and Cats trailer mashup

reidmccarter
Reid McCarter
Filed to:Film
FilmThe BatmanCatsTrailerMashup
Save
Illustration for article titled Diseased cauldron of modern culture bubbles up iThe Batman/i and iCats/i trailer mashup
Screenshot: Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures

Each day, it seems, new scars surface that show just how deeply the 2019 Cats movie wounded the world’s psyche. It wasn’t enough for the movie’s feline mutants to cap off last year with their eldritch singing and dancing. No, they had to slink their unearthly forms into 2020, holding in their weirdly human jaws the metaphorical rat carcasses of celebrity arguments and, god help us all, a self-explanatory #ReleaseTheButtholeCut hashtag.

Advertisement

Now, in further evidence that the litter trail left by the movie will never reach its end, someone’s gone and combined The Batman and Cats trailers.

Advertisement

This freakish creation was born from the mind of @_elvishpresley_, who tossed it into the roiling cesspit of 2020 culture with the simple explanation that he “put the Cats trailer audio over the Batman trailer.”

Catman,” his tweet concludes, prompting weary doomscrollers to press play and soak in what we know already will be a familiar kind of abomination. Just as advertised, we hear “Memory” sung over footage of the Riddler’s homicidal crimes and Robert Pattinson’s Batman beating the hell out of some hapless goons. There’s a sense of inevitability to it that crescendos with Pattinson’s haunted, make-up smudged face looking into the camera as Jennifer Hudson sings out the pain within us all.

Advertisement

Catman isn’t the first time we’ve seen Cats blended together with other movie trailers, but it is a reminder that, no matter how much we might wish it was otherwise, we will never be able to put the 2019 movie behind us. It will live on and on and on, a corrupt heart pumping sick, oily blood into the veins that course through our culture forevermore. There’s no going back. It’s a Cats world now, and we have no choice but to live in it.

[via Screen Crush]

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

Advertisement
Reid McCarter

Contributor, The A.V. Club. Reid's a writer and editor who has appeared at GQ, Playboy, and Paste. He also co-created and writes for videogame sites Bullet Points Monthly and Digital Love Child.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

How Sharen Davis helped build the world of Watchmen, one mask at a time

Bash this beat like a skull: 22 fight-ready songs

New RPG tasks players with defeating Carrot Top and "The Illuminati Of Laughter"

Kate Winslet says she's playing a "water person" in all those Avatar sequels