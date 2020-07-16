Photo : Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic ( Getty Images )

Grant Imahara died earlier this week, ending a life and career that saw the electrical engineer and robotoi cist become one of the mostly reliably charming and informed faces in the world of science-minded TV. Now, both Discovery and Science Channel have announced that they’ll be paying tribute to Imahara this weekend, running marathons of his work on Killer Robots, White Rabbit Project, and especially MythBusters on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

In addition to the marathons—which will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Discovery on Friday, and from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Science Channel on Saturday—Discovery also posted the above tribute video to Imahara, showing many of his most infectiously delightful moments of building things, designing things, and, more often than not, blowing them up. You can see the full schedule for the tribute marathons below.

Discovery Channel – Friday, July 178 a.m. - Killer Robots: Robo Games 2011 9 a.m. - MythBusters — “Mailbag Special” 10 a.m. – MythBusters — “Motorcycle Water Ski” 11 a.m. – MythBusters – “Paper Armor” 12 p.m. – MythBusters – “Blue Ice”

Science Channel – Saturday, July 183 p.m. – Killer Robots: Robogames 2011 4 p.m. – MythBusters: Shooting Fish in a Barrel 5 p.m. – MythBusters: Dog Myths 6 p.m. – MythBusters: Paper Armor 7 p.m. – MythBusters: Motorcycle Water Ski 8 p.m. – White Rabbit Project: May G Force Be with You