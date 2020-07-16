Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Discovery and Science Channel are both running Grant Imahara tribute marathons this weekend

William Hughes
Filed to:TV
TVGrant ImaharaMythBustersDiscoveryScience Channel
Photo: Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

Grant Imahara died earlier this week, ending a life and career that saw the electrical engineer and robotoicist become one of the mostly reliably charming and informed faces in the world of science-minded TV. Now, both Discovery and Science Channel have announced that they’ll be paying tribute to Imahara this weekend, running marathons of his work on Killer Robots, White Rabbit Project, and especially MythBusters on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

In addition to the marathons—which will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Discovery on Friday, and from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Science Channel on Saturday—Discovery also posted the above tribute video to Imahara, showing many of his most infectiously delightful moments of building things, designing things, and, more often than not, blowing them up. You can see the full schedule for the tribute marathons below.

Discovery Channel – Friday, July 178 a.m. - Killer Robots: Robo Games 20119 a.m. - MythBusters — “Mailbag Special”10 a.m. – MythBusters — “Motorcycle Water Ski”11 a.m. – MythBusters – “Paper Armor”12 p.m. – MythBusters – “Blue Ice”
Science Channel – Saturday, July 183 p.m. – Killer Robots: Robogames 20114 p.m. – MythBusters: Shooting Fish in a Barrel5 p.m. – MythBusters: Dog Myths6 p.m. – MythBusters: Paper Armor7 p.m. – MythBusters: Motorcycle Water Ski8 p.m. – White Rabbit Project: May G Force Be with You

