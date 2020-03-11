Discover the untold story of Crip Camp in Netflix’s new trailer

One of the more interesting original titles hitting Netflix in March is Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution, which arrives just two months after it took home the Audience Award at the Sundance film festival. Netflix has released the official trailer for the enlightening doc, which explores how teenagers at a summer camp for the disabled—not far from Woodstock—started a civil rights revolution. Executive produced by Barack and Michelle Obama, Crip Camp is co-directed by Emmy-winning documentary producer Nicole Newnham and Jim LeBrecht—a prolific sound mixer whose credits include The Devil And Daniel Johnston. LeBrecht is also one o f several former camp attendees featured in the doc, which takes an inspirational look at how this movement led to significant change.

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution arrives March 25 on Netflix. Here’s the official synopsis:

Down the road from Woodstock, a revolution blossomed in a ramshackle summer camp for teenagers with disabilities, transforming their lives and igniting a landmark movement. CRIP CAMP: A DISABILITY REVOLUTION is an untold story co-directed by Emmy® Award winner Nicole Newnham and film mixer and former camper Jim LeBrecht. Executive producers include President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, Tonia Davis and Priya Swaminathan, and Oscar® nominee Howard Gertler (How to Survive a Plague).