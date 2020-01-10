Director Scott Derrickson breaks up with Doctor Strange 2, but they're still good friends

Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

Creative shake-ups are par for the course when it comes to superhero films, and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, which drops next year, is definitely not impervious to that. Yesterday Variety reported that Scott Derrickson has stepped down as director and if the coupled statements are anything to go by, the split appears to be as friendly as it could get, despite the dreaded, ever-ambiguous “creative differences” reasoning. Per Marvel Studios: “Marvel Studios and Scott Derrickson have amicably parted ways on Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness due to creative differences. We remain grateful to Scott for his contributions to the MCU.” Derrickson’s statement essentially mirrored the studio’s, though he added an “we’re still friends”-like addendum, stating that he will remain on the creative team as Executive Producer. When it comes to studio break-ups, it could be way worse.

Per Variety, Derrickson’s exit should not hinder the current production schedule. The search for a replacement is already underway and production should still commence in May. Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is slated to hit theaters May 7, 2021.