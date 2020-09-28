Photo : Alberto E. Rodriguez ( Getty Images )

Ol’ Jimmy Cameron went and finished an Avatar sequel, well how about that! For those keeping count at home, that’s one Avatar sequel down and three to go. And according to Cameron, Avatar 3 isn’t far behind: During a (virtual) chat with his old pal-inator Arnold Schwarzenegger for the 2020 Austrian World Summit, Cameron explained that his team is about 95% finished with the third Avatar film, as well. Per Deadline, despite the pandemic’s best efforts to stall the Avatar franchise (oh, fiddlesticks), Cameron says his team was able to complete production on Avatar 2. Below is video of the chat, which features Schwarzenegger surrounded by adorable tchotchkes:



Cameron went on to praise New Zealand, and it’s like, yeah, Jim, we know: “ We’re very lucky in that we chose this as our production site years ago. We made the first film here in New Zealand and it turns out to be ranking first or second best country in the world for its COVID response.”

Disney recently delayed the release dates for the Avatar sequels (again), pushing Avatar 2 to December 16, 2022 and Avatar 3 to December 20, 2024. When pressed by Schwarzenegger for plot details, Cameron demurred and said, “ I believe in the mystery and the great reveal.” One of those blue alien people is gonna find the space Titanic at the bottom of the space ocean, aren’t they.