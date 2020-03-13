Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Diana lives in a lava lamp in this groovy new WW84 motion poster

William Hughes
Photo: Warner Bros.

Although the March movie schedule is now, essentially, a ghost town, that doesn’t mean that the summer blockbuster machine isn’t still cheerfully trundling along. That’s the clear message imparted with this new motion trailer for Warner Bros.’ neon-soaked June release Wonder Woman 1984, along with the secondary message, “Help, I’ve been trapped inside a lava lamp.”

As with most of the images that have been released from Patty Jenkins’ follow-up to her superheroic hit, the poster is awash with colors and a faint dab of psychedelic imagery, reminding us that this is certainly not your father’s Wonder Woman movie, unless your father was alive and hanging out in basements in 1984.

Starring Gal Gadot—accompanied by Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, and a returning Chris Pine as a character we can only assume is a g-g-g-g-g-guy from the pastWonder Woman 1984 is currently headed for a June 5 release date. And hey: It might even make it there!

